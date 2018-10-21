Bears' Allen Robinson: Game-time decision
Robinson (groin) is a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport.
Apparently there's optimism he'll play, but the team wants to see how he warms up pre-game. Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Trey Burton could see more targets should Robinson not be able to go.
