Robinson caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Robinson scored from 12 yards out in the third quarter and made a beautiful 21-yard catch on the sideline early in the fourth on a play that withstood a Miami challenge. He has at least 50 yards or a touchdown in every game heading into a Week 7 clash with the Patriots.

