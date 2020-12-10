Robinson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The Bears took the practice field later than expected due to a positive COVID-19 test in the building -- fellow wide receiver and punt returner DeAndre Carter -- and Robinson logged a second consecutive capped session. A knee injury again is to blame for Robinson's limitations this week, but it didn't stop him from churning out six catches (on seven targets) for 75 yards this past Sunday against the Lions. He'll aim to get rid of his designation before a Week 14 matchup with the Texans.