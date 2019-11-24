Bears' Allen Robinson: Goes off Sunday

Robinson caught six of 10 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Along with the entire Bears offense, Robinson was very quiet during the first half but took over the game in the final 30 minutes as the New York secondary didn't have an answer for him in coverage. In addition to his huge numbers, he had a reception of over 60 yards called back by penalty. Although he's had a pair of disappointing performances over the last four weeks, he's been held to fewer than 60 yards just twice since Week 2, and he'll continue to be a WR2 based on both his talent and target volume.