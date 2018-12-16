Bears' Allen Robinson: Good to go Sunday
Robinson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though Robinson was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, his status never looked to be in much peril after he practiced fully Friday. Now that it's been confirmed he'll suit up, Robinson shouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count as the Bears look to avenge their Week 1 loss to their divisional rival. In that contest, Robinson reeled in four of seven targets for 61 yards.
