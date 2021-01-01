Robinson (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Robinson went FP/DNP/LP on the practice report, same as he did last week before catching 10 passes against the Jaguars. His snap share (68 percent) in that game was a season low, but that's at least partially due to the Bears resting starters in the fourth quarter of a blowout win. Robinson had a big game against the Packers not too long ago, catching eight of 13 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 12 loss. The Bears will qualify for the playoffs if they get revenge on the Packers, while another loss to big brother in the NFC North would leave Chicago's fate in the hands of the Cardinals and Rams.