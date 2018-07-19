Coach Matt Nagy indicated Thursday that Robinson (ACL) will be fully healthy for the start of Chicago's training camp, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Robinson was a limited participant during OTAs as he continued to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season. The additional recovery time appears to have been spent well, maximizing his opportunity to develop a rapport with second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Assuming he returns to form, Robinson should provide Trubisky with his best asset as a pass catcher since he took over under center last season, nearing or surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in 2015 and 2016 with a combined 20 touchdown grabs in the two campaigns.