Bears' Allen Robinson: Healthy to open camp
Coach Matt Nagy indicated Thursday that Robinson (ACL) will be fully healthy for the start of Chicago's training camp, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Robinson was a limited participant during OTAs as he continued to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season. The additional recovery time appears to have been spent well, maximizing his opportunity to develop a rapport with second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Assuming he returns to form, Robinson should provide Trubisky with his best asset as a pass catcher since he took over under center last season, nearing or surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in 2015 and 2016 with a combined 20 touchdown grabs in the two campaigns.
