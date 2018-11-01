Bears' Allen Robinson: Held out of practice again
Robinson (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Prior to an absence Week 8 against the Jets, Robinson opened with no participation at the first two practices. He's precisely replicated that regimen this week, which doesn't bode well for a return to action Sunday at Buffalo. Friday's injury report could elaborate on his potential to play this weekend. Conversely, if he's ruled out, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and even Kevin White would benefit among the team's wide receivers.
