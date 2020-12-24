site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Allen Robinson: Held out of practice Thursday
Dec 24, 2020
Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
After turning in a full session Wednesday, Robinson's downturn in activity may be maintenance-related. That said, his listed hamstring injury is a new health concern, so his status
bears watching as the weekend approaches.
