Bears' Allen Robinson: Hoping to avoid PUP list

Robinson (knee), who is signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears, said he doesn't expect to start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After tearing his ACL in Week 1 last season, Robinson will be 10.5 months removed from the initial injury when the Bears start training camp in late July. He's already progressed to some sprinting and explosive jumps, but it's probably still safe to assume he'll be limited or absent throughout offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp. Robinson profiles as the No. 1 threat in a receiving corps that also added Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton earlier this week, while the status of restricted free agent Cameron Meredith -- who's recovering from his own ACL tear -- remains up in the air. 2015 first-round pick Kevin White (shoulder) is expected to get another shot, but he shouldn't be a real threat to Robinson's top-dog status. The real concern is Robinson's rehab process, along with the possibility the Bears continue to lean on their running game.