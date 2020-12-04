Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that Robinson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after injuring his knee in Friday's practice, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson's late-week addition to the injury report is unwelcome news, but the star receiver isn't believed to be dealing with anything overly significant. That said, while Nagy said he didn't think the injury was anything that would keep Robinson sidelined for Sunday's game, he was unwilling to say for certain that the 27-year-old would suit up Week 13. Robinson could be put through a pregame workout early Sunday before the Bears decide on his status shortly before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.