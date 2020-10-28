Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday that Robinson is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Robinson was injured late in Monday's loss to the Rams, finishing the game with four receptions for 70 yards. While the wideout won't practice Wednesday, the Bears will hold out hope that Robinson can clear the protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
