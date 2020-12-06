Robinson (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against Detroit.
Robinson tweaked his knee during Friday's practice session, but coach Matt Nagy later clarified that he did not expect the issue to hold his top receiver out for Sunday's tilt. The 27-year-old has proven capable of powering through, keeping him without a game missed over 28 appearances since the start of last season. The Lions will not have No. 1 cornerback Jeff Okudah on Sunday, providing Robinson a clearer path to fantasy success in a matchup against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.