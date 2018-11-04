Robinson (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Robinson was only able to manage only limited practice throughout the week while battling the groin injury, so the Bears will hold him out for a second straight contest to aid his recovery. With Robinson out of the mix, Josh Bellamy (four catches for 37 yards in the Week 8 win over the Jets) is expected to earn regular snaps alongside Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller in three-wideout sets.

