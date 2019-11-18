Bears' Allen Robinson: Just 15 yards in loss
Robinson caught four passes (six targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams.
Robinson spent most of his night matched up against shutdown corner, Jalen Ramsey, and the defensive back got the better of the matchup. The Bears' top wideout has now posted two rough outings of 15 yards and six yards over his last three contests, but a lot of the blame can be placed on inconsistent quarterback play from struggling sophomore Mitch Trubisky. Robinson won't have to deal with a corner anywhere near as talented as Ramsey when Chicago takes on the Giants (24th ranked pass defense) on Sunday, and he should remain startable in most formats with 8.6 targets per game this season.
