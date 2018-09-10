Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads Bears in receiving
Robinson caught four passes for 61 yards in Chicago's Week 1 loss to the Packers.
Robinson looked to be in his 2015 form when leaping into the air and making a contested catch on a downfield pass for his biggest gain of the evening. Although he wasn't very involved in the Bears first couple possessions, he ended up leading the team with seven targets, seeing passes both near the boundary and over the middle. Had the Bears not been playing most of the second half with a lead, he likely would've been more involved, but the play-calling became fairly conservative during that time.
