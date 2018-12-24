Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving
Robinson caught six passes for 85 yards along with one rushing attempt for an additional nine yards in the Bears' 14-9 victory over the 49ers.
Robinson not only led Chicago with eight targets, but he was also the only receiver to catch a downfield pass, one that he turned into a 43-yard gain, which accounted for more than half of his yardage. He almost cost the Bears the game when he fumbled the ball away in the last few minutes, allowing San Francisco a chance to pull off the upset. Overall, his performance represented his second-highest yardage total of the season, and his inconsistent usage will make him difficult to trust in a tough Week 17 matchup against the Vikings.
