Robinson caught six passes for 43 yards in Chicago's 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Monday.
Robinson mostly caught short passes, as the Bears frequently were in obvious passing situations, which led to Nick Foles being under consistent pressure, forcing the passes to come out quickly. Although Robinson was productive in the first half, the team was unable to sustain consistent offense after halftime, keeping Robinson from having a better performance. Over the season, he's only posted fewer than 53 yards on three occasions, and he'll continue to be a strong weekly lineup option.