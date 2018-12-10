Robinson caught five passes (eight targets) for 42 yards in Sunday's 15-6 victory over the Rams.

Robinson led the Bears in catches, targets and receiving yards, which is more of an indicator of how ineffective Mitchell Trubisky was in his return to action rather than a sign of a big game from the wideout. The 25-year-old has shown flashes of that dynamic receiver we saw early in his time with the Jaguars, but his performance has mainly been capped on a team that relies heavily on two running backs and a stout defense. Robinson is still usually around the top of the target list for the Bears on a weekly basis, so he maintains flex value heading into Sunday's matchup with the Packers.