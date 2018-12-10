Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving
Robinson caught five passes (eight targets) for 42 yards in Sunday's 15-6 victory over the Rams.
Robinson led the Bears in catches, targets and receiving yards, which is more of an indicator of how ineffective Mitchell Trubisky was in his return to action rather than a sign of a big game from the wideout. The 25-year-old has shown flashes of that dynamic receiver we saw early in his time with the Jaguars, but his performance has mainly been capped on a team that relies heavily on two running backs and a stout defense. Robinson is still usually around the top of the target list for the Bears on a weekly basis, so he maintains flex value heading into Sunday's matchup with the Packers.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Solid complementary receiving day•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Quiet in Thanksgiving win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Posts 39 yards•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Spectacular effort in Week 10 win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Calls himself '100 percent'•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14