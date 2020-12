Robinson caught six passes for 75 yards in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With the Bears controlling the game until the final two minutes, they ran a balanced offense, and as a result, Robinson was targeted just seven times, which led to a solid but unspectacular fantasy performance. Although he hasn't topped 90 yards since Week 4, he'll have three favorable matchups in the fantasy playoffs, and he should continue to be a strong fantasy option during that stretch.