Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in targets
Robinson caught five passes for 62 yards in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Robinson could've had a pair of touchdowns, but the first didn't work out because the pass was thrown behind him, and on the second opportunity, he was dragged down by a defender for defensive pass interference in the end zone. Although he spent most of the day shadowed by Casey Hayward, he caught five of seven targets while posting at least 60 yards for the sixth time in seventh games, making him a rock solid weekly lineup option.
