Robinson was directed to the sidelines after taking a hit to the upper body in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

With a few minutes left in the game, the referees instructed Robinson to leave the field, and he didn't return to the field for the last drive of the game. Certainly, there will be updates regarding his status in the near future, but before leaving the game, he caught four passes for 70 yards, including a 42-yard bomb down the middle of the field.