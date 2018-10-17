Bears' Allen Robinson: Limited by groin injury
Robinson (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson scored touchdowns in either side of the Bears' Week 5 bye and has otherwise averaged 11.7 YPC and 7.4 YPT in his new digs. As the Bears get ready for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, he'll have two more sessions to ditch his current groin issue.
