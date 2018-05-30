Bears' Allen Robinson: Limited participant in OTAs

Robinson (ACL) was a limited participant in Wednesday's OTA session, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson continues to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season, but Wednesday's appearance marks significant progress. He still has a ways to go before returning to the fold in a full capacity, though coach Matt Nagy indicated in April that he believes the marquee free-agent signee from this offseason will be available ahead of the regular season. Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million contract and should headline a wide receiving corps that includes rookie Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel and Kevin White.

