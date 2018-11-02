Bears' Allen Robinson: Listed as questionable after limited practice
Robinson (groin) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson followed the same routine last week, managing a single limited practice Friday before sitting out Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets. Another week of rest should give him a better chance to suit up, but it's still looking no better than a game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 PM ET kickoff Sunday. An absence would free up snaps and targets for Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy, albeit in a tricky matchup against a Bills team that does a solid job defending the pass but isn't good at anything else.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Held out of practice again•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting out Week 8•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...