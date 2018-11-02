Robinson (groin) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson followed the same routine last week, managing a single limited practice Friday before sitting out Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets. Another week of rest should give him a better chance to suit up, but it's still looking no better than a game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 PM ET kickoff Sunday. An absence would free up snaps and targets for Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Josh Bellamy, albeit in a tricky matchup against a Bills team that does a solid job defending the pass but isn't good at anything else.