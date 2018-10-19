Bears' Allen Robinson: Listed as questionable after missed practice
Robinson (groin) missed practice again Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Robinson's failure to practice in any capacity this week suggests he's in serious danger of missing the game. He may ultimately come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 PM ET kickoff, with Anthony Miller and Kevin White shaping up as the top candidates to take on vacated snaps in the event of an absence. Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and Tarik Cohen might also see increased involvement in the passing game if Robinson's 7.6 targets per contest are removed from the equation.
-
