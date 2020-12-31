Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Robinson again is logging a surprise DNP in the middle of the week, but he also followed a FP/DNP/LP practice regimen last week before suiting up this past Sunday at Jacksonville. While his offensive snap share (68 percent) in that game was a season low, he matched his campaign best with 10 catches en route to 103 yards on 13 targets. If he enters this weekend as questionable to play, too, Robinson's availability won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Packers.