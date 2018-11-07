Robinson (groin) practiced in full Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy expressed confidence in Robinson participating in practice this week, according to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. After following a DNP/DNP/LP practice regimen prior to absences the previous two games, Robinson's progression to full is unexpected but a welcome sign for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Lions, whose defense has given up 14.0 yards per catch and five touchdowns to wide receivers over the last three contests.

