Bears' Allen Robinson: Logs full practice Wednesday
Robinson (groin) practiced in full Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy expressed confidence in Robinson participating in practice this week, according to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. After following a DNP/DNP/LP practice regimen prior to absences the previous two games, Robinson's progression to full is unexpected but a welcome sign for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Lions, whose defense has given up 14.0 yards per catch and five touchdowns to wide receivers over the last three contests.
