Bears' Allen Robinson: Logs limited practice and deemed questionable
Updating a previous report, Robinson (groin) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The limited practice is a good sign after Robinson was held out entirely Thursday. He might still come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff, but the prognosis is much better than it would be if he hadn't practiced in any capacity during the week. Should Robinson ultimately be ruled out, Anthony Miller and Kevin White would be the top candidates to handle the vacated snaps, with Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and Tarik Cohen all in the mix for added targets.
