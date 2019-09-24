Bears' Allen Robinson: Makes six catches
Robinson caught six of seven targets for 60 yards in Monday night's 31-15 win over the Redskins.
Robinson did a decent job helping Chicago move the ball, tying Taylor Gabriel for the team's lead in receptions and targets. Although Gabriel would score three touchdowns from his share of looks, Robinson was comfortably the Bears' second-most impactful pass-catcher on the night. Following 102 yards in Week 1, however, Robinson has managed 101 in two games since, and is yet to find the end zone this season. He'll also face a tough Vikings defense in Week 4, but his consistent involvement as his team's top wideout at least offers a relatively sturdy floor.
