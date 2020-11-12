Robinson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Robinson's limited Thursday session may have occurred partially for maintenance reasons, given that he's logged at least 95 percent of offensive snaps in back-to-back contests. The star wideout will have two more opportunities to upgrade his practice level before the Bears have to tag him with an injury designation, so there's not yet substantial reason for concern about his availability for Monday night's divisional contest against the Vikings.