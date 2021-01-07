Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Robinson has sat out the second session of the week for three straight weeks, the result of a hamstring injury. Still, he's been able to suit up on game day, whether it came down to the wire (Week 16) or he was cleared on the last practice report of the week (Week 17). Assuming he suits up Sunday at New Orleans, Robinson will be looking to put together a similar performance to the Bears' Week 8 matchup against them, in which he gathered in six of seven passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.