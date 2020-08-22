Robinson did not participate in Saturday's practice thanks to an ankle injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There wasn't much else to the report which could be considered a good sign regarding the severity of the injury. More information surrounding the aforementioned ankle issue should be available in the coming days or potentially even at the end of Saturday's practice.
