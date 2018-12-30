Bears' Allen Robinson: Missing regular-season finale
Robinson (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
With a win over Minnesota combined with a Rams loss to the lowly 49ers representing the Bears' only path to a first-round bye in the playoffs, Chicago isn't inclined to take chances with banged-up players in the regular-season finale. Like Robinson, star safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) will also sit out Week 17 after being listed as doubtful heading into Sunday, but both could be available for the Bears' first playoff game. In the meantime, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller are expected to enjoy heightened roles in the passing attack while Robinson misses his second straight game and third total of the season.
