Robinson (groin) was held out of practice Wednesday.

During his current bout with a groin injury, Robinson suited up in the first contest Week 7 versus the Patriots, but his lack of production (one catch for four yards) was a reflection on his lack of health. Sitting out this past Sunday against the Jets was another sign that he's not really close to being game-ready. Robinson has two more chances to practice this week, at which point the Bears will touch on his chances to play Sunday in Buffalo.

