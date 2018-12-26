Robinson (ribs) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Coach Matt Nagy opened Wednesday by stating Robinson may not be a "full go" in practice due to a rib injury, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. In fact, Robinson didn't participate in any capacity to kick off Week 17 preparations. There doesn't seem to be any worry about his availability for the regular-season finale -- yet -- but it may start to creep in as long as he remains away from the practice field.

More News
Our Latest Stories