Robinson didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A groin injury forced Robinson to follow an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen last week. While he was active this past Sunday against the Patriots, he was unable to take advantage of 61 (of 82) offensive snaps, catching just one of five passes for four yards. With an absence already this week, Robinson's status will be monitored closely to get a bearing on his potential to play Sunday versus the Jets.

