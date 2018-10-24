Bears' Allen Robinson: No practice reps Wednesday
Robinson didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
A groin injury forced Robinson to follow an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen last week. While he was active this past Sunday against the Patriots, he was unable to take advantage of 61 (of 82) offensive snaps, catching just one of five passes for four yards. With an absence already this week, Robinson's status will be monitored closely to get a bearing on his potential to play Sunday versus the Jets.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Catches one pass•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Suiting up in Week 7•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Game-time decision•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Logs limited practice, deemed questionable•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Listed as questionable after missed practice•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Doesn't take part in practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...