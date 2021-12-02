Robinson (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.
Such has been Robinson's reality since the Bears' Week 10 bye, as he's been listed with DNP next to his name on eight consecutive injury reports in the meantime. He does have one more chance to get on the field this week, but if he doesn't he seems likely to miss a third game in a row. The Bears also held Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs) out of practice Thursday, so Darnell Mooney is by far the healthiest of the team's top three wide receivers.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting out again Thursday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sits out walk-through session•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: No activity in practice•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Sitting Week 11, as expected•