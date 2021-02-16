Robinson and the Bears haven't discussed a long-term contract since September, potentially setting up a franchise tag in the coming weeks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The window to apply franchise tags runs from Feb. 23 through March 9, with the number for most wide receivers expected to be around $16-17 million. Robinson, however, would be a bit more expensive, as tag rules require the Bears to pay him 120 percent of his 2020 cap hit ($15 million), which would work out to $18 million. The Bears can use the tag even if they don't intend to keep Robinson, setting the table for a tag-and-trade to net draft picks or another player.