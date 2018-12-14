Bears' Allen Robinson: On track to play
Robinson (hip) was a full practice participant Friday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson made progress each day this week, missing practice Wednesday and logging a limited session Thursday. Although he doesn't seem to be in much actual danger of missing Sunday's contest, cautious fantasy owners may want to check back when the Bears release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday. Robinson hauled in four of seven targets for 61 yards in a Week 1 matchup with the Packers, landing awfully close to his per-game averages for the season (4.2 catches for 56 yards on 7.2 targets). Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that he expects Robinson to play in Sunday's game.
