Bears' Allen Robinson: Optimism for speedy return
Head coach Matt Nagy is optimistic that Robinson (ribs) will be able to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robinson sat out Week 17's game against Minnesota due to an injury to his ribs that he sustained in Week 16 against San Francisco. With No. 2 receiver Taylor Gabriel (ribs) and No. 3 receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) also iffy to play this week, Robinson's potential return to the field is of significant importance for Chicago. The wideout's status will be updated no later than Wednesday when the first injury report of the week will be released.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Missing regular-season finale•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Expected to miss Week 17•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Absent from practice again•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Not expected back Thursday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Tending to rib injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...