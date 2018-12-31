Head coach Matt Nagy is optimistic that Robinson (ribs) will be able to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robinson sat out Week 17's game against Minnesota due to an injury to his ribs that he sustained in Week 16 against San Francisco. With No. 2 receiver Taylor Gabriel (ribs) and No. 3 receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) also iffy to play this week, Robinson's potential return to the field is of significant importance for Chicago. The wideout's status will be updated no later than Wednesday when the first injury report of the week will be released.