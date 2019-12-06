Bears' Allen Robinson: Pair of touchdown grabs in win

Robinson secured five of eight targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Robinson extended his touchdown streak to three games with scoring grabs of five and eight yards in the second quarter. The veteran had totaled at least 86 yards in three of his four games prior to Thursday, so his yardage tally against the Cowboys represented a downturn. Nevertheless, Robinson appears to have a locked-in target share, making him a valued fantasy asset alongside an improving Mitchell Trubisky in a Week 15 showdown against the Packers a week from Sunday.