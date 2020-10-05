Robinson caught seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Aside from a leaping 27-yard catch in the first half, Robinson was very quiet until the last drive of the game, when Nick Foles kept firing the ball to his star receiver, not only padding his yardage totals, but getting him his only score of the afternoon. With at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each of his last two games, Robinson is producing as the top-12 receiver that fantasy managers have come to expect, and he should continue to have one of the safest weekly floors based on his excellent target volume.