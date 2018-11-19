Bears' Allen Robinson: Posts 39 yards
Robinson caught three passes for 39 yards in Chicago's 25-20 win over the Vikings.
Robinson saw quite a bit of the Vikings' top cornerback Xavier Rhodes which made it difficult to provide Mitch Trubisky with the type of separation that would have led to a more-productive evening. In addition, the Bears played with a lead for almost the entire contest, so there was no urgency to send more than seven targets Robinson's way. With just one explosive outing on the season, he'll continue to be a volume-based starting fantasy option going forward.
