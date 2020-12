Robinson caught four passes for 83 yards in Chicago's 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

With the Bears leading this game throughout, the team attempted just 21 passes, leading to Robinson seeing just five targets, but a 35-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter helped him salvage his fantasy day. He's now posted at least 74 yards in five of his last six games, and he'll be an excellent fantasy option in Week 16 against a weak Jacksonville defense that has a depleted secondary.