Bears' Allen Robinson: Puts in limited practice
Robinson (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The lone player on the Bears' Week 15 injury report, Robinson doesn't seem in any peril of sitting out Sunday in Green Bay. Coach Matt Nagy labeled Robinson's absence from Wednesday's practice as a maintenance day, and the wideout's involvement in Thursday's session has him trending in the right direction as the weekend approaches. During his Bears debut in the season opener against this same Packers squad, Robinson was targeted seven times, reeling in four of them for 61 yards.
