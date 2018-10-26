Bears' Allen Robinson: Questionable for Week 8
Robinson (groin) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Robinson followed the same routine last week, missing practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. He ended up catching just one of five targets for four yards in a 38-31 loss to New England, handling his lowest snap share (74 percent) in a Bears uniform. Robinson should be able to gut it out again, but we'll need to keep an eye on the situation when the Bears release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. An absence would free up snaps for Kevin White and Josh Bellamy.
