Robinson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
Robinson was a full practice participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday's session. The Bears then listed him as a limited participant Friday, though it may have just been an estimate, as many teams aren't actually practicing on Christmas Day. Given the available information, fantasy managers should treat Robinson as a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday afternoon. The Bears are fighting for a wild-card spot, so he could suit up even if his hamstring is a significant problem.