Bears' Allen Robinson: Quiet in preseason debut
Robinson was not targeted during Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.
Even though Robinson didn't see any passes come his direction, it was still an encouraging night for anyone with investments in the receiver, as the Bears got creative with Robinson and delivered him several snaps in both the slot and on the boundary -- something that rarely happened during his time in Jacksonville. Robinson's next chance to log his first pass as a member of the Bears will come in the team's third preseason game next Saturday against the Chiefs.
