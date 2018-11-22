Bears' Allen Robinson: Quiet in Thanksgiving win
Robinson brought in two of four targets for 39 yards in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday.
Robinson took a back seat to several other pass catchers while working with quarterback Chase Daniel for the first time. The highlight of his afternoon was an impressive 29-yard grab down the right sideline in the first half, and Daniel also targeted him deep, albeit unsuccessfully, on one other occasion. Robinson's production remains a bit hard to trust irrespective of who's under center, as he's followed up a season-best 6-133-2 line in Week 10 with back-to-back sub-40-yard outings. He'll look to up his numbers against the Giants in a Week 13 conference battle on Dec. 2.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Posts 39 yards•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Spectacular effort in Week 10 win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Calls himself '100 percent'•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Aiming to practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...