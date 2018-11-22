Robinson brought in two of four targets for 39 yards in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Robinson took a back seat to several other pass catchers while working with quarterback Chase Daniel for the first time. The highlight of his afternoon was an impressive 29-yard grab down the right sideline in the first half, and Daniel also targeted him deep, albeit unsuccessfully, on one other occasion. Robinson's production remains a bit hard to trust irrespective of who's under center, as he's followed up a season-best 6-133-2 line in Week 10 with back-to-back sub-40-yard outings. He'll look to up his numbers against the Giants in a Week 13 conference battle on Dec. 2.